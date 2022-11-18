NEW BERLIN — An early morning fire heavily damaged Gilson Snow, the popular snowboard manufacturer located in New Berlin.
The first calls went out just after midnight with a second alarm called soon after crews arrived on the scene.
According to fire crews, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the structure when they arrived. The building making up the property were heavily damaged across the front of the location.
Several fire crews remain on scene this morning.
Gilson launched in 2013 by Nick Gilson and Austin Royer. According to the company's website, they now ship snowboards and skis to customers in 40 countries.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.