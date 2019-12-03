DANVILLE — Five-year-old Taylee Rhoads decided to collect money to help patients and their families at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger.
"We didn't think it would be this big," her mother Michelle Rhoads, of Middleburg, said.
On Monday, she, Taylee and Rhoads' niece Araya Reigle, 13, of Sunbury, delivered a vanful of 465 candy bars and snacks for the hospital.
"I want to make them happy," Taylee said of the patients. Wearing red and white, she sported a Santa headband and a Santa necklace.
Today is #GivingTuesday, a social media campaign aimed at getting people to donate to nonprofits and community organizations begun in 2012.
Michelle Rhoads said they started helping the children's hospital last year after she was hospitalized at Geisinger. At that time, they collected $50 for candy in the hospital waiting room.
A kindergarten student at Selinsgrove Elementary, Taylee made a video for family and friends and posted it on Facebook. Family, friends and others gave $330. Dunkin, of Shamokin Dam; John Derk of Tastykake and Good's Potato Chips donated products.
Rhoads contacted Anthony Cernera, director of annual giving at the Geisinger Foundation, who accepted the donations.
Araya, an eighth-grader, thanked Taylee for inviting her to be part of the project. Also helping to choose the candy and snacks was Taylee's brother Bennett, 9.
"It's just incredibly heartwarming for such a young person to think of kids in the hospital," Cernera said. He said a mother in the hospital told him recently it is very touching that strangers have helped her and her child. "This is a wonderful expression of who we are as a community," Cernera said.
He said the donations will be distributed by the Child Life Department at the hospital during the holidays in waiting rooms and to people visiting patients.
"We will try to make it bigger next year," Michelle Rhoads said.