An 11-month old girl is in fair condition following a hit-and-run accident in Mifflinburg last month.
Geisinger Medical Center officials confirmed today that Megan Martin, of Mifflinburg, has been upgraded to fair condition after the April 21 accident. She was Life Flighted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, and was listed in critical condition in the days after the crash.
Martin's mother, Abigail Martin, 29, of Mifflinburg, was released from Geisinger after she was also Life Flighted to the hospital, according to Geisinger officials.
Tyler Bean-Dowell, 29, of Mifflinburg, faces charges of felony aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury for what Milton state police say was his involvement in the hit-and-run crash.
Bean-Dowell remains in Union County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Troopers said Martin was operating a bicycle with a child carrier attached to the back traveling west on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union County. Bean-Dowell's 2006 Ford Explorer struck the bicycle and carrier from behind then and fled west on Red Ridge Road at around 10:30 a.m., troopers said.
Bean-Dowell was driving with a suspended license following a DUI arrest, troopers said.
A forensic team processed the 2006 Ford Explorer and determined parts found at the scene matched the Ford Explorer, troopers said. Shards of glass were found throughout the vehicle, troopers said. A large part of the passenger-side mirror was discovered on the passenger side floor of the vehicle, troopers said.
Bean-Dowell does not have another court date scheduled.