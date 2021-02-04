HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA are already selling cookies online while in-person cookie booth sales begin next month.
According to the GSHPA, the following online ordering options are available: Use the Cookie Finder link on the GSHPA website. Enter your ZIP code in the finder to review a list of in-person cookie booths in your area, starting in March. Online Cookie Booths, which credit local troops with your sale will also be offered via the Cookie Finder link.
You can also Text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply) to be connected to a local troop. Email memberservices@gshpa.org and they will connect you with a local troop.
Various in-person cookie booth sales begin March 13 in GSHPA’s 30-county footprint in central and northeast Pennsylvania and will operate until April 11.
— THE DAILY ITEM