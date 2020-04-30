Girl Scout Cookie sales have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.
Amy Mountain, director of communications for the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, said Wednesday sales have been OK despite the fact that the organization has banned in-person booths. Sales have shifted online and cookies are available for home delivery.
"Sales have shifted nearly entirely to digital and online," Mountain said Wednesday. "Customers are using the Pop Up Shop to locate local troops if they don’t already know someone they can buy cookies from. They can also just buy cookies if they come to our website and click on the “Find Cookies” link, which takes them directly to an online site to order."
Because social distancing measures have caused booths to shut down, the program has been extended through the end of May.
"Sales are OK online," Mountain said. "We have a lot of people calling us on the phone asking for local troops, rather than using the Pop Up Shop. There is lots of time and plenty of inventory."
The program brings in about $800 million in sales for the Scouts each year.
Donated cookies
This year's pandemic has also led to an increase in donations of cookies. Troops have been donating cookies to health care professionals, food banks and other frontline workers.
In Tunkhannock, Southwestern Energy bought two dozen cases of cookies for a hospital and a Lititz company sent several dozen cases to senior care facilities. In Scranton, a private citizen sponsored troops to donate Girl Scout Cookies to a food pantry.
Locally, Kate Adamo has been delivering cookies to frontline workers, including a recent visit to the Sunbury Police Department. Adamo has delivered donated cookies to Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, East Buffalo Township Police, Milton State Police, various nursing homes, the Lewisburg Federal Prison, UPS, post offices and several other places in the Valley.
“I wanted to continue to sell them so we started asking people if they wanted to buy them and donate to various places,” she said. “It is great to go out and give these cookies to the people who are out working hard for us,” Kate Adamo said. “It’s also a lot of fun to be able to go meet them.”