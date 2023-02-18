SELINSGROVE — Thousands of cookies will go to countless hungry people in the Valley over the next few months.
The 30-county Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania hosted its annual Girl Scout Mega Drop on Saturday with more than 395,000 packages of cookies delivered in locations in Selinsgrove, Harrisburg, Scranton and York. The Selinsgrove drop in the parking lot of the Susquehanna Valley Mall had 43,224 boxes of cookies distributed on Saturday.
"Everyone is so excited," said Angela Marks, a scout leader in the Kratzerville Troop. "The girls are excited. The customers are excited. People always ask for cookies.
Marks picked up 194 cases in her husband's lawn mower trailer on Saturday. Her niece, Emmalyn Reich, is a 5-year-old scout.
"This gets the girls involved as much as possible and the parents too," said Marks.
Tiffany Heller, a scout leader out of three troops in Sunbury, said she and girls love selling cookies.
"And tasting them," she said. "I've been involved in scouts for five years. This is absolutely my favorite time of year."
In partnership with ABC Bakers, the 2023 cookie lineup includes the Adventurefuls, Raspberry Rally, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Trefoils, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toast-Yay! All cookies are priced at $5 per box.
Thin Mints, followed by Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties, are the most popular cookies. The new cookies this year are Raspberry Rallies, Lemonades and Toast-Yay!, according to GSHPA Product Program Manager Tina Galdi.
"It's lovely seeing how far our Girl Scouts come and the footprint we have," said Galdi. "Seeing the magnitude of everyone is really inspiring."
President and CEO Janet R. Donovan said the scouts learn how to market, strategize and sell a product.
"We are building the next generation of female entrepreneurs," said Donovan. "We're doing it right here."
The cookie booth stands open on Feb. 24 until March 19. Consumers can search for a cookie both near them or order directly online by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gsema.org/cookies.
Customers can also donate cookies online to Soldier's Angels through the GSHPA's Gift of Caring initiative. All cookies donated will go to local servicemen and women and VA hospitals.