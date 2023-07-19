HARRISBURG — Hands-on STEM activities, empowering leadership challenges and a color-packed dance party will highlight the fun and excitement of being a Girl Scout as Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) invites all Girl Scouts, their friends, and their families to launch another exciting membership year at Girl Fest, set for Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at Camp Archbald and Camp Small Valley.
Girl Fest is an all-ages opportunity for current Girl Scouts and those who are interested in joining a troop to experience the benefits of Girl Scouts, such as making new friends, trying new things and building valuable skills that make the world better.
Attendees will learn about the four program pillars of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) — entrepreneurship, life skills, STEM, and the outdoors — through interactive activities offered by GSHPA’s event partners, including ButterBee Foundation, Lincoln Caverns, Pocono Environmental Education Center, and more. GSLE inspires girls to challenge themselves, learn by doing, and take action to make a positive impact in their local communities and all over the globe. The program instills leadership qualities and empowers girls to grow together and support each other through their unique journeys.
Registration for Girl Fest opens July 17. All girls registered will receive a GSHPA-exclusive patch. The first 100 girls who register before Sept. 1 receive a t-shirt to wear at the Girl Fest dance party. To register, visit https://www.gshpa.org/en/sf-events-repository/2023/girl-fest-at-camp-archbald.html
Volunteers interested in helping with Girl Fest are encouraged to email Diane Hall at dhall@gshpa.org. Current Cadettes or older Girl Scouts are welcome to volunteer. For questions, reach out to Member Services at memberservices@gshpa.org.
Visit the website https://gshpablog.wordpress.com/2022/10/19/gshpa-hosts-two-successful-girl-fest-events/ to view pictures from Girl Fest 2022.
