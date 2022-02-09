HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) debuted its Kindergarten Readiness campaign last week to provide kindergarten preparation programming to local families and girls.
Kindergarten Readiness is focused on helping girls build skills that will support them in and out of the classroom, as well as provide parents/caregivers the tools they need to aid their girls. With focuses on socialization, learning and building relationships both within Girl Scouts and with the broader community, the program provides the foundation girls need to find success in their first year of school.
“Starting school in general is tough for parents of kindergarten kids. It’s a whole new world. Girl Scouts are in a prime position to swoop in and help out with that,” said Claire Gilbert, GSHPA’s membership coordinator who is managing the Kindergarten Readiness program.
Through the program, girls will have the opportunity to establish a sense of community with other program participants and socialize outside of school.
Girls entering kindergarten in the fall of 2022 can sign up now at gshpa.org to participate in the program. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.