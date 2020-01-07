Girl Scout cookie season is a week away, but Valley residents have the opportunity to taste the scouts' latest tasty treat — Lemon-Ups — today in Lewisburg.
The new cookie can be sampled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Scouts' Service Center at 4650 West Branch Highway, Suite 100 in Lewisburg. Traditional favorites — Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils and more — will also be available.
According to a release, "Featuring eight Girl Scout phrases baked right into the cookie’s appearance, Lemon-Ups is a crispy lemon cookie dipped in a creamy citrus glaze."