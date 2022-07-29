MILTON — Greg Fleck has raised another $3,000 for the Go Joe 25 campaign thanks to an event held Sunday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.
Fleck, raise $3,053 — so far — for his Go Greg Campaign in support of “Go Joe 25: Joe Snedeker’s charity bike ride for St. Joseph’s Center, Dunmore.” This is Fleck’s seventh year riding in support of the campaign.
“This young man, who is unwilling to let cerebral palsy keep him from working to benefit others,” said Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo of St. Paul’s, “is an inspiration to everyone who meets him.”
“What an amazing young man. His joy for life and desire to help others is, indeed, inspirational,” said Jean Knouse, editor of Inside PA, who met Fleck on Sunday. “He proudly wears his Go Joe shirt and it is my hope he is inordinately proud of his accomplishment, I would like to see his face when he hands Joe the money he has raised at the festival this weekend.”
This is the final week of the event and Snedeker has been riding throughout the state to raise funds for St. Joseph’s. He will finish the week at the St. Joseph’s Center Festival at Marywood University.