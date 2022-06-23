NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough of Northumberland has been selected as the first day stop for the Go Joe 25th Anniversary Bike Ride that benefits St. Joseph's Center in Dunmore.
Every year, Joe Snedeker from WNEP-16 rides his bicycle through his Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania viewing area under GoJoe to raise money for St. Joseph’s Center.
The borough is planning a celebration at King Street Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 25 with food trucks, according to borough manager Ann Zartman.
Money raised during the ride benefits the St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, which helps individuals living with intellectual or physical disabilities.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER