SHAMOKIN — A mobile soup kitchen in Shamokin is shutting down after more than a decade.
God's Chuckwagon, operated by Pastor James and Janet Bowers in the city since 2011, announced the news on its Facebook page this week.
"With heavy hearts we have shut down God’s Chuckwagon," they wrote on Tuesday. "After 18 years we have been blessed by so many, the times has come. We would like to thank each and every one who have (helped) us over the years. We will miss each and every one of the people we served. This was not an easy decision. God Bless!"
The Bowerses have been providing meals to those in need in the area since 2011, beginning in Shamokin. It was serving food five days a week in 14 towns spanning Northumberland, Montour and Schuylkill counties.