Friends of slain Leslie M. Bailor have set up a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for her four children, funeral expenses and the care of her dogs.
The fundraiser seeking to raise $20,000 was set up Tuesday by Robert Taylor, of Mount Carmel; Ashley Rawlings, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Greg Marotto, of Camp Hill, following Monday's fatal shooting of Bailor, 32.
Bailor's estranged husband, Brad A. Bailor, 33, is accused of shooting her several times with a 9mm handgun while they argued inside his 1150 S. Market St. home in Penn Township.
Her friends said Leslie Bailor left her husband and their home earlier this year but returned daily to care for her four young children and multiple animals, including dogs, guinea pigs and a Chinchilla.
Taylor, who began a relationship with Leslie Bailor a few months ago, said she went to the Penn Township home Monday afternoon to care for the animals.
During Brad Bailor's arrest, he told police the four children were at a relative's home in Millmont.
Taylor said he has taken in Leslie Bailor's Rottweiler, Brutus, and seven puppies, but the Great Dane named Lily was suffering severe health problems and was turned over to an animal rescue shelter.