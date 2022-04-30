Public pools across the Valley should be open in the following months and facility administrators are preparing for a second busy season after most of the 2020 summer was washed out from COVID.
Opening days across the region are largely planned for Memorial Day weekend or the first week in June.
The closure of Milton’s pool will be a sour note for youngsters heading into summer after ongoing repairs forced Milton Borough Council to shutter the pool for another season.
A level of normalcy returned last summer when pools reopened after statewide lockdowns from the coronavirus the previous year.
Swimmers returned en mass, and the people tasked with repairs, cleaning and staffing the pools expect another successful season.
“We are excited about the Lewisburg Area pool,” Director of Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority (BVRA) John Rowe said.
Last season staffing was an issue for BVRA, he said.
“They had pulled it together very well,” Rowe said. “It was a common complaint.
“So far we seem to be okay” for lifeguards.
Rowe said they still have many prospective candidates for positions.
Roughly 15-16 names are on the lifeguarding roster and Rowe said the authority hopes to have between 15-20, which he said seemed like a “reasonable goal.”
“We’re still a month away from everyone getting the (needed) certifications,” he said.
Rowe said there are still more interviews to go in order to fill positions.
He said there are “Easily over a dozen, hopefully more, incoming.”
Milton pool dry again
In March, Milton’s council voted 9-1 to close the pool for the second time in three years.
When the pool, located in Brown Avenue Park, closed in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the borough contracted with Impact Management to conduct on-site evaluations of the integrity of the water lines beneath the concrete pool floor. The evaluation revealed several broken pipes that were addressed by Department of Public Works (DPW) staff, and the main drainpipe was “sleeved” by Roto-Rooter. In addition, 11 skimmers were replaced. Aquatic Facility Design has also been contacted, as this firm had developed a feasibility study for the community pool complex back in 2009.
“The pool is 55-plus years old and in need of extensive repairs or even an entirely new facility,” said Borough Manager Jessie Novinger.
In announcing the pool closure earlier this year, Council President Jamie Walker said the closing of the pool is not a “death sentence,” but that pool committee members will now gather and figure out ways to bring the facility back to life for the 2023 season. Walker said the committee is tasked with finding funding resources to pay staff at the facility.
Novinger said the committee is “to exploring all options for the current pool site.”
Although the pool remains closed for the season, Milton’s pool program has improved, according to former Borough Manager Amanda Cyphers. Cyphers said keeping entrance fees low is important and maintaining a balance of needs.
“From a municipal standpoint, there is a balance between maintenance and repairs versus community need,” Cyphers said.
Memorial Day opening
In Lewisburg, facilities are expected to open May 30, Memorial Day. Rowe said lockers and showers will be back “with a focus on keeping them squeaky-clean.”
“We are stepping up concession this year. Look for the return of ice cream, Slushies, and many other favorites,” he said.
Rowe said swim lessons will be new and improved.
“In addition to a consistent curriculum, we’re bringing in some extra help to make lessons more dynamic than ever before,” he said.
Rowe noted family memberships are on sale now.
Family passes — four members in the same household, ages 3 to senior year of high school — is $250 for residents, and $285 for non-residents. Each additional child would be $40 more.
Farther west in Union County, Mifflinburg’s pool will open even earlier.
The Mifflinburg Community Pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 28. The pool will remain open through Aug. 21.
Pool hours are to be announced, according to the borough website.
Shamokin’s City Administrator Robert Slaby said the city’s pool will operate as it did prior to pandemic life.
Slaby said no potential changes to the pool have been discussed by council. Pool director Larry Strausser is hopeful to open the facility the first week in June. Strausser said the weather has put him behind on getting the pool ready for opening. Mayor Rick Ulrich echoed Strausser's sentiments that the pool will be ready the week after Memorial Day. Once open, the pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day, weather permitting.
Slaby said while the pool had prior issues, it is not there to make a profit, it is there to serve the public.
“It operates pretty well financially,” Slaby said.
Free public pool
According to Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig, June 4 is the target opening date for McClure borough’s pool. It will be their 72nd season in operation, opening in 1950.
Ewig noted McClure’s pool is quite possibly the last free public pool in the commonwealth that does not rely on admission fees to operate.
McClure borough pays $2,500 for operating expenses, according to Ewig. He said total operating expenses are around $25,000-28,000 for a season. That includes employees, taxes, electricity, chemicals, and other operational costs.
Ewig, who serves as president of the pool, said donation boxes are at the facility to help offset the costs.
“Surprisingly they (donations) have gone up in the past few years,” Ewig said.
Opening in June
Sunnybrook Park pool, located on Route 642, or Jerseytown Road, just off Route 54, will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. from June 5 until August 20.
The Exchange Pool, 1373 White Hall Road, Turbotville, will open the first week of June and will close toward the end of August.
Exchange will be open seven days a week from 12:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., depending on weather and staffing.
Residents are urged to check the Exchange Pool Facebook page for daily updates.
The Sunbury pool is expected to have record crowds, according to City Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation.
“We are all very excited about the upcoming season,” Eister said. “This should be one of our best years yet. The pandemic is coming to an end and we are expecting to see record crowds come out and enjoy the facility.”
Eister said last year the pool underwent so major upgrades and this year the facility received new pool pumps and furniture for patrons to sit out and enjoy.
“We want this to be the place people go,” Eister said. “We all take pride in the facility and are excited to show it off.”
The 2022 year will also be the third year that Ron Pratt will be promoting his “Pop-Up” sponsorship program.
The program is designed for people to donate money so that people can enter the pool for free. The drawings are random throughout the day and it gives every person a chance to get in for free, Pratt said.
“I think it’s time we open things back up again and get back to semi-normal,” Pratt said. “We are getting back to recreation in Sunbury the way it used to be pre-COVID.”
Pratt said the pool will open June 1 and the hours will be from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Middleburg’s community swimming pool, 72 Golf Course Lane, is slated for a May 27 opening day at 12 p.m. Hours of operation daily are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Selinsgrove pool, 30 Linda Lane, is scheduled to open Friday, June 3. Pool Hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Earlier this year, Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. (SARI) removed the baby pool and installed a splash pad in its place at the Linda Lane facility. Richard Mease, of SARI, said the new equipment was paid for with funds from the Degenstein Foundation.
The splash pad could be ready for use by Memorial Day weekend, he said, last month.
Knoebels
Knoebels Amusement Resort’s 900,000-gallon Crystal Pool will open the Saturday before Memorial Day. It will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends until June 11. It will then be open every day.
“It takes a lot of help from the college kids, the high school kids,” said pool manager Jeffrey Kashner. “It’s all hands on deck once it hits the beginning of April. They start coming in and we start cleaning the pool. We hose it out and prep it. We paint it every single year.”
It takes about three to four days to drain the pool and the same amount of time to fill it. It takes about 300 gallons of paints to repaint the floors and walls each year, he said.
The pool accumulates mud, dirt and debris over the off-season, said Kashner.
“You have to winterize the lines so nothing breaks and creaks (over the offseason),” said Kashner. “You have to make sure all the slides are good. You have to make sure there are no trees hanging over from the windstorms we get in the off-season.”
Fees to use the pool are: Swim and slide costs $13.50 for ages 11 and up and $11.50 for ages 2 to 11; and for swim only: $8 for ages 11 and up and $6 for ages 2 to 11.