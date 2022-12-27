DANVILLE — The eighth consecutive Going Gold initiative raised $15,750 this year to support the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.
To date, this initiative has raised more than $97,250 for pediatric cancer patients.
"Going Gold was really sparked by Woody Wolfe," said Colleen Phillips, vice president, marketing, Service 1st, on Tuesday. "He came to Service 1st and Old Forge Brewing Company, and what he taught us about pediatric cancer and the research being done on pediatric cancer and funding really opened our eyes."
Then, Phillips said, "we learned even more about the families affected in our own area. After that, it was a no-brainer to team up."
When Service 1st and Old Forge got involved, more community organizations and volunteers, some of whom have been affected personally by pediatric cancer, joined the effort.
"They all have come together to share this beautiful strength that they have. It's just an amazing group of volunteers that are part of this initiative, working together to make sure this happens every year. It is really something special," Phillips said.
The strength of the families and the children who are battling this disease is truly incredible, she said.
About 15,500 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year. ThinkBIG, where Going Gold funds go for distribution, is dedicated to minimizing the stress families battling pediatric cancer experience by providing financial support for everyday-cost-of-living expenses and unpaid medical bills.
Since 2014, this organization has allocated over $1 million to help local families battling this disease.
This year, the 2022 Going Gold Committee kicked off its annual campaign with a special outdoor event held at Hess Field on Aug. 28. Besides an incredible lineup of entertainment including Woody Wolfe, Kat Holdren, Dey Street Band, Iron Ukulele Benders, Frank Wicher and AC Soul Medicine, attendees enjoyed food trucks, a special beverage section supported by Bull Run Tap House, Marley’s Brewery & Grille, Matty’s Sporthouse Grille, Old Forge Brewing Company, Rock God Brewing Company and Rusty Rail Brewing Company, as well as a number of family activities.
A number of events, including an online t-shirt sale were held. Covered Bridge Brewhaus, Shamokin; Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville; Union Cellars, Lewisburg; and Watson Inn, Watsontown, each hosted awareness events.
During September, a number of local businesses, organizations and communities joined together to “Go Gold,” raising awareness about pediatric cancer.
Old Forge Brewing Company was not only instrumental in helping to organize the outdoor event, but they also continued a special tradition, collaborating with Marley’s Brewery & Grille, Bloomsburg, to brew Gold Dust Pale Ale. Old Forge Brewing Company donated $1 per pint of this special ale sold throughout September to ThinkBIG.
Going Gold also received support from the following businesses/organizations this year: Bason Coffee Roasting, Danville; Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; Weis, Danville; and Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), Danville.
For more information about Going Gold, visit www.service1.org or call Service 1st Federal Credit Union at 800-562-6049.