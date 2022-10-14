SUNBURY — Thanks to the Alyssa Dressler Foundation, the Good Will Hose Co. will have an additional AED (Automated External Defibrillator) to use in case of emergencies.
Dressler, who was 14 at the time of her death, was entering her first year of high school in the Selinsgrove Area School District when she suddenly died from a cardiac arrest due to cardiomyopathy.
Dressler was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association as a competitive barrel racer, she was to leave to compete in Georgia at the NBHA Youth World Barrel Race Championships on July 17, 2015. She died on July 14.
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation was established in her honor on Feb. 1, 2018, to offer free heart screenings to children between the ages of 12-19, along with CPR/AED training, and sudden cardiac awareness.
Dressler's grandmother, Tammie Gallo, of Selinsgrove, along with other family members and friends started the organization which has now given 12 AEDs to various groups.
On Friday, Gallo met with Good Will Hose Co. trustee Victoria Rosancrans at the fire hall and made the donation.
"We are extremely grateful," Rosancrans said. "This will be a huge help to us and we are training all of our trustees and bartenders so that if there is ever an emergency we are prepared."
Gallo said she was happy to see the Good Will Hose Co., get the machine.
"We felt this was needed here and are happy to be able to help," she said.
Gallo said the group will be at the Shikellamy High School on Feb. 18 for free heart screenings for any person between the ages of 12 and 19.
Rosancrans said she was also thankful to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way for the donation of 26 NARCAN doses.
NARCAN nasal sprays are prescription medicines used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.