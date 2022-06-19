SUNBURY — “Good music and good vibes” is how artist Corey Levi described the first Community Art Experience in Sunbury on Saturday.
Levi, 26, of Sunbury, said he has been an artist his whole life. On Saturday, he and others were doing live art in a closed-off portion of South Fifth Street outside the Albright Center For the Arts, 450 Chestnut St. The event featured a Latin band, street food and plenty of art for people to observe.
“This is amazing,” said Levi. “And it’s very nice weather.”
Artist Tatiana Winston, 19, of Sunbury, agreed with Levi’s assessment.
“It’s pretty fun,” she said. “There are lots of different artists here.”
Beth Courtney, of Beavertown, said there are a lot of talented artists.
Christian Santiago, of Sunbury, and Isabel Camaratta, of Selinsgrove, said the event was nice, especially since it was Latin-themed.
“It’s awesome,” said Camaratta. “There are so many Latinos in Sunbury. I didn’t even know this art center was here, and now they’re doing an awesome demonstration.”
Organizer Marcellus “Mars” Hammond, 27, of Sunbury, is a local artist who has been teaching art classes inside the Albright Center, in Sunbury, for the past three years.
“We’re out here in the community sharing some art,” said Hammond. “When it comes to bringing the community together, what better way of doing it than sharing some art and creating together. We artists creating on-site. We have a Latin band with good tunes.”
Hammond said his goal is to bring people together.
“I’m most excited about getting all the people interested about art, getting curious, using their imagination,” said Hammond. “Seeing all these people from different places and spaces come together for one reason, that’s really cool.”
Hammond said he was grateful for Sunbury Revitlization Inc. for helping make the four-hour event a reality.