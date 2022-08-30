DANVILLE — Good Samaritan Mission is accepting fall/winter clothing, shoes, accessories, bedding, towels and blankets.
The mission is also looking for new winter coats for adults and for boys and girls, sizes 2T to 14-16.
The mission's clothing store and donation center hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, at 568 Ferry St., in Danville. Beginning Sept. 13, the center will be open 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A winter coat drive will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. One coat per family member can be claimed.