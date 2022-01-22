DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission is in need of volunteers at the clothing store located at 568 Ferry St. in Danville. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon and from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 570-275-2500, ext. 10 for more info.
The Good Samaritan Mission will offer a hygiene products giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 568 Ferry Street for residents of Montour county. Use the last door at the side of the building. ID and masks required.
— THE DAILY ITEM