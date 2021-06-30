DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission is in need of women’s spring and summer clothing in all sizes. Donation drop of times are Tuesday and Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. Good Sam will be closed July 6, 7 and 8.
— THE DAILY ITEM
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 11:16 am