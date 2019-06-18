HUMMELS WHARF — The Good Wil's Restaurant and Creamery near the Susquehanna Valley Mall closed after four years in operation. The location outside Montandon remains open.
The Snyder County restaurant, located in the former Friendly's Restaurant outside the mall closed its doors this week and will not reopen according to server Liz Daily at the Montandon restaurant that remains open.
Daily said she doesn't know why the restaurant closed. Efforts by The Daily Item to reach owner Todd Sowers on Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Garrett said he heard about the closure, but has not talked to Sowers about it.
He said there was a sign on the door indicating the closure, but that sign was no there Monday morning or Tuesday. The two signs at the entrance Tuesday read "Please use other door" with an arrow, and the restaurant hours indicating they should be open 5:30 a.m. every day until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Despite the sign indicating the hours, the store's lights are off, the doors are locked, and there were no cars in the parking lot on Monday or Tuesday.
The Routes 11-15 restaurant opened in 2015, seated a maximum of 130 people. In February 2015, Sowers closed the Good Wil’s Restaurant and Creamery in Northumberland and relocated to the mall site.
The Good Wil's restaurant in Montandon, which seats 120, opened more than 30 years ago by a prior owner.
Monroe Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Dean K. Davis said he heard rumors over the last six months that Good Wil's was closing, but he has heard nothing official.