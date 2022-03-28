LEWISBURG — 2022 already has been a good year for gardening, according to Jen Schneidman-Partica, Bucknell University’s farm & garden manager who oversees the community garden.
She is hopeful for an abundant growing season.
“This spring has been the perfect mix of warm sunny days to work in the garden and rainy days to water the early seeds, like spinach, lettuce and beets,” said Schneidman-Partica.
There has been much interest from the community. “I anticipate a good turn out during our community garden’s volunteer hours,” she said, “which are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., April through October.”
“We work together on a large garden plot to grow food for donation to the community,” Schneidman-Partica said.
She also said all are welcome, but groups should email ahead of time.
She noted there has been an increase in people gardening.
“That’s not just a local pattern,” she said.
Schneidman-Partica mentioned garden seed companies can barely keep up with demand. “I find it encouraging that so many more people are eager to try their hand at growing food for themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Located at the intersection of North Water and St. Anthony streets, the garden is split into two parts. One half of the land is rented to community members who want to have individual, family, or collective plots.
The second half of the garden is exclusively cultivated for produce donations.
With the help of Bucknell students and community volunteers, 1,700 pounds of produce was donated to local food pantries and hot meal programs in 2021 from a half acre of land.
“Often, excess produce is donated,” according to Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez. “That is a lot (of food).”
Alvarez noted the community garden is not the only benefit, but things like seed exchanges and plant biodiversity are also beneficial.
“It’s one of those little gems that really highlight why Lewisburg is a great place to live,” Alvarez said.
The garden generally rents to approximately 40 households each season. Recent years have seen an increase to nearly 50 households.
Alvarez was not certain if local business owners use the garden to help reduce food costs, but said the Food Hub at the Miller Center in the YMCA receives donations from community garden.
Alvarez said these kinds of community-based projects that are public-private partnerships bring residents’ passions to light.
“I think it is a wonderful community resource that provides an opportunity for people to come together, enjoy the outdoors and provide food for many in the community,” said Alvarez.
Founded in 2012, the community garden is a joint project between Bucknell University and the borough.
According to its website, the garden “also seeks to use this space to draw upon the wealth of knowledge in our community and host educational opportunities on everything from technical, community building, and, big picture issues of justice, sustainability and human connections to other parts of nature.”
Plot assignments will be announced around April 1 with new member orientation on April 9.
Garden volunteer hours will resume on April 5 and will take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome, no experience is needed, children are welcome and hours are drop-in.
Questions about plot rental application process can be directed to Jen Schneidman-Partica at 570-577-2212 or plantgrowfeed@gmail.com.