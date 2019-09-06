SUNBURY — GoodRx will partner with AAA to offer its 59 million members access to coupons and discounts on prescribed medications at pharmacies nationwide. AAA members can now use GoodRx Prescription Discounts at more than 70,000 pharmacies in the U.S., including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and more.
“We are thrilled to bring our members yet another opportunity to save money in their daily lives,” says Dan Flynn, financial services manager of Discounts & Rewards, AAA East Central. “Partnering with GoodRx will further increase the value of a AAA membership, especially as our members nationwide face rising healthcare costs.”
To view and compare prescription prices, AAA members simply go to AAA.com/GoodRx. After entering their membership number, they will receive immediate access to GoodRx prescription discounts that provide best-in-market savings of up to 85 percent.
