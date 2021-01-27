Donations to Goodwill stores are under a temporary halt across the company 22-county service territory until the end of February in order to get current inventory sorted and out to the organization’s retail locations.
The halt on collections begins today.
Goodwill Keystone Area in an announcement said while collections of donated goods are temporarily halted, Goodwill’s 44 retail stores remain open. A Goodwill store and donation center is located at 175 International Drive Lewisburg.
“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of our donors over the past several months,” Rick Hill, Goodwill Keystone Area’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Because of this overwhelming support, we need to temporarily stop collection of donations and are asking the community to hold their donated goods until we reopen. When we do, we will gladly accept all that you have saved for us.”
To help move inventory and open up storage capacity at its donation centers, Goodwill has a number of job openings in its processing department. The new job listings include full- and part-time sorting and processing positions for various shifts and include flexible schedules that so many families are in need of these days. A listing of these jobs can be found at yourgoodwill.org/employment.
“We encourage those who may be looking for work to check out these job opportunities,” Hill said. “We also encourage you to stop by our stores where you can discover some great finds at very affordable costs. When you shop at Goodwill, you support our mission of providing critical job-training programs and employment services for people with disabilities and other barriers to independence.”
Community Aid, which has a location in Selinsgrove, did something similar in April when it asked donors to hold off on leaving items at Community Aid donation bins during the state shutdowns.
Marketing Director Chavah Redmond was unable to be reached for comment, but the store has no such announcements like Goodwill on their website at this time.
Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the two Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton, said the organization does not have a regional warehouse. All donations either are recycled or put on shelves. The four-county area has locations in Sunbury, Danville and Shamokin.
"Donations have been pretty good this year and sales are still good," said Harris. "The big thing is that it's not consistent or predictable."
People are still nervous to shop when COVID-19 cases are still high. The customers are usually regulars, not special one-time shoppers looking for special finds, he said.
Salvation Army thrift stores do not have donation bins, he said.