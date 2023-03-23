SUNBURY — Republican conferees in the 108th state House District chose candidate Mike Stender on Thursday to be the Republican on the ballot against the Democratic challenger.
Stender was one of five Northumberland County and four Montour County candidates vying for the nomination.
He will be on the ballot against a challenger who is being chosen by Democratic conferees in an online vote ends at 11:59 tonight.
The two candidates will appear on May primary ballots in the 108th as a special election to replace state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver who left the seat vacant when she won a special election of her own to replace now-retired state Sen. John Gordner in the 27th state Senate District.
This is a developing story and will be updated.