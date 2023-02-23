SUNBURY — Thirteen Republicans from Northumberland and Montour counties are interested in replacing soon-to-be state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the state 108th House District.
Craig Specht, Andrew Ramos, Shikellamy school director Mike Stender, Milton Councilman Joe Moralez, Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb, Norman Jones, Jordan Diebler and Gary Truckermiller — all from Northumberland County — are all still actively seeking the seat, Northumberland County Republican Chairwoman Deb Betz said. Montour County residents David Ackley, Edward Rothermel, Steve Brosious, John Domanski, and Michael Jardim have also expressed interest in the seat.
Sunbury Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Shikellamy school board member Wendy Wiest and Montour County residents Wilbert Elliott and Stephen Humphries have decided not to seek the seat, according to Betz.
All of the interested parties were present at a recent Northumberland County Republican meeting held at the Americus Hose Co. in Sunbury.
Wiest said she backed out of the race for family reasons.
"Although I am deeply invested in our community and would be honored to serve in this capacity, unfortunately, the timing of this opportunity will not work with the current demands of my family life," she said.
The seat became open when Culver won the Jan. 31 special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th state Senate District. She is set to be sworn on Tuesday.
The speaker of the House can only call a special election within 10 days after Culver resigns from the House, which she will on Tuesday. The date of the election could be no less than 60 days from the day of the announcement and no later than the May 16 Primary Election date, according to county officials.
After the date is set, both Republicans and Democrats can hold conventions and begin the process to replace Culver, officials said.
Both parties would get a set number of conferees to interview candidates before voting on which one to be placed on the ballot.
Betz said Republicans will hold a meet-and-greet session for their candidates on March 2 at the Danville Ballroom, on Mill Street, at 6 p.m.
She said she is pleased to see all the names that have come forward and is happy to see a group of qualified candidates.
A call to Northumberland County Democratic Chairwoman Leocadia Paliulis was not returned.