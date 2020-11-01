SUNBURY — Members of President Donald Trump's campaign are coming to Sunbury later today.
Northumberland County Republican Committee Chairperson Deb Betz said she was informed there would a few "top-ranking officials" arriving in Sunbury at the Victory Center, on 3rd and Market Street, around 2 p.m.
"We are honored to have these people visit us here in Sunbury," she said. "The volunteerism from this area for President Trump is the reason today is happening."
Betz said she is not aware of who is coming, but the Trump bus tours that have been making their way across the country have had Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump, at any given time.
Betz said no one will be permitted in the Victory Center, but can sit in the park and whichever member of Trump's team arrives will address the crowd.
Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker said she is aware the event is taking place and reminds people who plan to attend to be safe and watch for traffic passing by. Ocker said the city's police department has also been made aware.