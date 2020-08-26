MIDDLETOWN — Gov. Tom Wolf spelled out on Tuesday how he’d like to spend the $1 billion the state is holding from the federal stimulus package and called upon the state Legislature to legalize adult recreational marijuana as a possible additional revenue source.
Wolf also urged lawmakers to pass legislation extending a moratorium on evictions, saying he doesn’t believe he has the authority to extend the moratorium in his own. The ban on evictions is set to expire on Sept. 1.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said Wolf’s call are unlikely to be answered.
Benninghoff said that Republicans who have been repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get Wolf to adjust his mitigation efforts intended to limit the spread of coronavirus aren’t going to be eager to line up behind his proposals.
“Gov. Wolf has spent the last six months turning his back on the people’s representatives in the General Assembly despite our numerous attempts to work with him to fight this pandemic,” Benninghoff said. “It is disingenuous for this governor to put forward an unaffordable legislative agenda and require taxpayers to bail him out of his unilateral mandates that have devastated their lives and livelihoods.”
Under Wolf’s plan, federal stimulus funding would be used to provide more than $300 million to make child care more affordable and $200 million for rent and utility assistance; $225 million for hazard pay for front-line workers and $325 for small business forgivable loans and grants for small businesses, including $100 million targeting the hospitality industry, which has been devastated by the state’s mitigation orders, shutting bars and limiting restaurants to 25% their normal capacity.
The state House returns to session next week.
Wolf said Republican lawmakers should refocus on finding solutions that will help families and small businesses, like the measures he’s promoting.
“They’ve been focused on ignoring the public health crisis and trashing me,” Wolf said.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said Wolf has demonstrated no willingness to work with lawmakers to determine how the state should respond to the pandemic and Tuesday’s announcement was more of the same.
“Governor Wolf has not been in the Capitol in months. He has not even held a call with legislative leaders since July. The governor is clearly not interested in governing. If he were, he would have reached out to legislative leaders at some point during the summer to discuss a fall agenda. Instead, he sends out a political document and takes partisan shots at elected officials,” Corman said.
Wolf said that many of the policies he included in his proposal have previously been advocated for by Democrats in the state House and Senate.
House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny County, welcomed Wolf’s move to back those measures.
“Republicans have taken it upon themselves to ignore science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and pretend the pandemic is over. Instead of authorizing hazard pay for front-line workers or providing housing and utility assistance to struggling Pennsylvanians, valuable time was wasted on a concerted effort to undo the protections put in place by Governor Wolf. This negligence to the reality of the pandemic must end,” Dermody said.
Legalized marijuana?
Wolf called for the General Assembly to legalize recreational use of marijuana last year. However, Republicans who hold the majority of both chambers of the General Assembly have been unwilling to move on the proposal.
Wolf said that with the state in desperate need of revenue, he thinks there may be more traction for the idea.
“With the pandemic and the hit we’ve taken for revenues, my hope is there may be more interest in it,” he said. “This might be one way to plug a hole.”
Wolf conceded that legalizing marijuana wouldn’t immediately generate revenue, so the lion’s share of the spending he’s proposing would come from the $1 billion left over from the state’s share of stimulus funding.
Eviction moratorium
The governor re-issued the eviction and moratorium executive order in July; however, the Emergency Services Code does not allow for further relief related to temporary housing, Wolf said.
Wolf said legislation intended to help renters hasn’t been helping as many people as expected, prompting him to call on the General Assembly to rewrite the law to make it more impactful.
Act 24 enacted in May provides $150 million for rental assistance and $25 million for mortgage assistance. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency administers the program using CARES Act funds.
However, the program is helping fewer people than intended, in part because of a $750 cap on assistance. The governor’s letter to lawmakers includes recommendations from PHFA to address the issues so the program can assist more Pennsylvanians as the commonwealth continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
“The Legislature should raise the $750 a month payment to at least 130% of HUD limits which would actually assist landlords in higher cost areas, lead to greater participation in the program and increase the number of tenants assisted,” Wolf said.
Republicans who’ve been frustrated at the governor’s use of his emergency powers during the pandemic said they were puzzled that Wolf announced, with less than week’s notice, that he couldn’t extend the eviction moratorium himself.
“We are trying to figure out how, on one hand, the governor says he has the authority to limit the number of patrons in a restaurant but, on the other hand — all of a sudden — he no longer has the authority to continue his eviction moratorium policy that he enacted in May and has adjusted twice since then,” Corman said. “As he did with his earlier release today, the Governor’s about-face is playing politics to cover legislative Democrats who are reeling politically from supporting his positions which have resulted in a much higher unemployment rate than the national average.”
Still, Corman said lawmakers are “open to productive discussion” about how the state might address the need to extend the eviction moratorium
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for Benninghoff, said Wolf is “passing the buck” to lawmakers.
“The governor has spent the last six months literally legislating from Mt. Wolf. During that time, he has removed a financial burden from renters and put it on landlords who now cannot afford to pay their bills, including property taxes that go to fund local schools,” he said.
Election reforms
The governor also on Tuesday called on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would guarantee mailed ballots that are postmarked by Election Day are counted.
Senate Republicans late Monday announced they have introduced legislation that would move up the deadline for people to apply for mail-in ballots, but their proposal doesn’t extend the deadline to accept ballots that arrive past Election Day. Wolf has already petitioned the state Supreme Court to order counties to accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.
The controversy over late-arriving ballots was ignited by a warning from the U.S. Postal Service that because the state’s deadline for applying for mail-in ballots is just seven days before Election Day, it seems likely that some ballots won’t arrive on time even if the voter complies with the state deadlines.
Wolf said the funds for these initiatives would come from the $1 billion in CARES Act funding that has been placed in reserves, as well as the revenue generated from the legalization of recreational marijuana, which will take an act of the General Assembly to become law.
Among Wolf’s proposals:
Child care assistance: Wolf’s proposal includes $250 million for families with school-aged children in need of child care because of blended or remote in-person instruction models. The governor is also proposing $27 million to expand child care options in “deserts,” where few providers currently exist.
The governor’s proposal also includes $50 million in grants to part-day school-age programs serving low-income communities to support necessary health and safety updates and infrastructure to facilitate remote learning for school districts not returning to in-person instruction.
Paid parental leave: Wolf on Tuesday said he’s ordering that state employees get six weeks of paid parental leave and he thinks the Legislature should move to extend the same benefit to all Pennsylvanians.
Rent and utility assistance: Wolf is proposing $100 million in grants to be divided between the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and a new emergency water/wastewater program administered by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to assist residential customers who would be subject to termination of service when the current PUC moratorium on terminations is eventually lifted. He is also calling for the Legislature to approve $100 million to be used to expand the PA Housing Finance Agency CARES Rent Relief Program to provide additional financial assistance on behalf of low- to moderate-income renters experiencing difficulty making rent payments as a result of the pandemic. Assistance will continue to be made available in the form of a grant and funds will be paid directly to landlords or property owners.
Small business grants: Wolf is proposing $225 million in forgivable loans and grants to small businesses in Pennsylvania through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program. In addition, the governor is proposing $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons and barber shops.
Hazard pay for frontline workers: Wolf is also proposing $225 million to increase hazard pay to Pennsylvania workers, using the overall structure of the current PA Hazard Pay Grant Program administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development. This funding would cover a $3/hour increase for 208,000 frontline workers across the commonwealth.