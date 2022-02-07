SUNBURY — Two Valley political leaders will serve as dual grand marshals for the Sunbury Sunbury Semiquincentennial Heart and Heritage parade on July 4.
The parade committee announced Sen. John R. Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will serve as the leaders of the parade through the city.
“We are honored to have Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver serve as our grand marshals," City Councilman and parade committee chair John Barnhart said.
"For decades, they have vigorously advocated for projects and programs that resulted in millions of dollars invested in Sunbury’s community and economic development.”
Known as Sunbury250 for short, the Sunbury Semiquincentennial is a celebration of 250 years of heart and heritage since Sunbury was established as the seat of Northumberland County in 1772, said Jody Ocker, Semiquincentennial Committee co-chair.
“Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver have always been exceptionally responsive and engaged in our community," Ocker said. "We can’t thank them enough for all they have done.”
Parade committee co-chairs, Barnhart and Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd are organizing the 4th of July Parade to kick off the week of Sunbury250 activities. There will be marching bands, floats, and fire trucks dressed to impress in red, white, and blue, according to a press release.
The Semiquincentennial Committee will host a Grand Marshals’ Reception at the Albright Center for the Arts on April 21. The evening will include a dinner catered by The Packer House, open bar and music by Merely Players. Tickets for the event will be available soon.
Individuals and groups interested in participating in the parade should register now. The parade registration form is available at www.sunbury250.com/parade or by emailing sunbury250@gmail.com. Forms are also available at the mayor’s office, 225 Market St, Sunbury. Contact John Barnhart 570 912-2994 or Lindie Lloyd 570 809-2035 for additional information or questions.