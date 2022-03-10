SUNBURY — Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta was endorsed for governor by the Northumberland County Republican party committee after sweeping the votes during a meeting Thursday night in Sunbury.
Barletta, of Hazleton, was selected over the dozen or so candidates, which included state Sen. Jake Corman, former U.S. Attorney William McSwain and state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Barletta was joined by a slew of other Republicans at the Americus Hose Co., where the committee met to endorse its candidates, Thursday night.
“I have been in Northumberland County for so many years it is like my second home,” Barletta said. “So to get the endorsement means so much to me and my family. We are excited about the future and we are thankful for the faith that is being put in me.”
The committee also endorsed U.S. Senate Candidate Carla Sands, of Cumberland County, beating out fellow Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Sands was appointed to former President Donald Trump’s Economic Advisory Council in 2016 before being selected by Trump to represent the United States as the ambassador to Denmark in 2017.
“I am very happy to get this endorsement,” Sands said. “Northumberland County is a powerful county and I am so honored to receive this.”
Republican County chairperson Deb Betz said she was happy to see the 75 people in attendance and was also thrilled about the choices.
“We believe in these candidates and we are proud of the endorsements we delivered,” she said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was happy to endorse Barletta.
“He has been in our Valley for many years and we are happy to have him,” he said. “He will make a great governor.”
Other candidates endorsed included state Rep. Lynda Culver and U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser and Clarice Schillinger for lieutenant governor.
Others in attendance included Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon, Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe, Sunbury Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and John Barnhart, Shamokin Mayor Rich Ulrich, Shamokin Councilman Joe Leschinskie and Northumberland County Recorder of Deeds Tina Mertz.