In the first two days it has been open, a health resource center opened up for residents of Beaver and Lawrence counties impacted by the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has aided 200 individuals.
According to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration, the people were connected with resources and service. Staff from the state Departments of Health (DOH), Agriculture, Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are on site to answer questions about health, pets, farm animals and air and water quality.
The center is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through March 10 at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Road, Darlington, PA 16115. Additional available services include access to health care providers from DOH, the Primary Health Network, Beaver County Behavioral Health Services, and local pastoral care services.
Earlier this week, Department of Health staff, partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), made door-to-door visits to the 22 households within the one-mile evacuation zone to conduct surveys. Door-to-door visits will expand in the coming days and weeks. Residents who visit the Health Resource Center in Darlington will also have the opportunity to complete the survey on site.
DOH preparedness and epidemiology staff, in partnership with Dr. Michael J. Lynch from the Pittsburgh Poison Center, conducted educational webinars with more than 580 health care providers from 17 counties regarding how to address health concerns from affected residents.
Shapiro's office said the next phase of the health care response includes personal outreach to first responders who were on-site following the train derailment.
Health, environmental, and safety officials from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and multiple federal agencies are working together to continually monitor air and water quality in the region, according to the news release. Monitoring has been in place since the incident began, including the timing of the controlled vent and burn, the fire afterwards, and the days since. So far, no measurements of vinyl chloride, hydrogen chloride, or phosgene have exceeded health-based thresholds for short-term exposure.
PEMA has established an online dashboard at pema.pa.gov/derailment/Pages/default.aspx where the public can find information on air and water testing, health resources, cleaning services, how to get in touch with Norfolk Southern and more.