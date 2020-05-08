Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.