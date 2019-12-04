HARRISBURG — All Pennsylvanians are welcome in the Rotunda of the Main Capitol Building in Harrisburg on Dec. 9 for the state tree lighting ceremony.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and their families will be there. Wolf announced the invitation on Wednesday.
“It truly doesn’t feel like the holidays in the Capitol Complex until the Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony,” Wolf said. “Each year we always look forward to getting our holidays off to a good start with holiday greetings, the sounds of the season, and most of all lighting the commonwealth Christmas Tree.”
Pennsylvania Department of General Services Secretary Curt Topper and The Rt. Rev. Dr. Audrey C. Scanlan, XI Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania will also be present. The Bishop McDevitt Chorale will perform, and Santa Claus will make an appearance.
The governor will deliver a special holiday message and lead the audience for the countdown to light the Capitol Christmas Tree, according to Wolf's office.