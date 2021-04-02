Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Wolf today visited the COVID-19 drive-thru mass vaccination clinic for Dauphin County residents at Harrisburg Area Community College. The drive-thru clinic was developed in partnership with UPMC Pinnacle and Dauphin County. He was joined by UPMC Pinnacle President Phil Guarneschelli and Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick III. HARRISBURG, PA -- March 30, 2021