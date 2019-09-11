All U.S. and Commonwealth flags will fly at half-staff today in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“May we never forget the men and women who died in the events of September 11, 2001,” Governor Wolf said. “Their ultimate sacrifice serves as an inspiration for all of us to understand the significance of our communities and the importance of valuing every life in them.”
The United Sates Flag and the Commonwealth Flag shall remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.