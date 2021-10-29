SUNBURY — Gov. Tom Wolf said he is excited for the future of Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC in Sunbury and delivered a message Friday that the company has received $272,000 in state grant funds and a $1.5M loan to help with an expansion that will lead to at least 40 jobs.
The governor visited Sunbury Friday to praise Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC owner Andrew Oakes' hard work and deliver the message about the funds.
Wolf said the expansion will benefit the community.
"Projects like this benefit families, strengthen our economy and build a brighter future for Pennsylvania," he said.
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $184,000 Pennsylvania First grant, an $88,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, and a $1.5 million low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. The company has committed to investing $5.39 million into the project and creating at least 46 new jobs over the next three years, Wolf said.
The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
"This is wonderful for our community and we are so happy to have this business right here in Sunbury," Culver said.
Oakes has continued to expand his coffee business and since his tea and K-cup business has grown so much in the past year, the owner relocated to a larger space — 84,000 square feet — at the former Sunbury Textile Mills site.
He still owns the 200 N. River Avenue building in Sunbury, where Wolf visited, which he moved into nearly three years ago.
In late summer 2020, Oakes learned from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver that Glen Raven Inc. — which closed down during the pandemic — was donating its Walnut Street property, the former Sunbury Textile Mills, to the economic development firm DRIVE Inc.
Oakes toured the plant and eventually purchased the section where he will have an expansive production area, separate loading area, second-story offices and a “state-of-the-art” coffee laboratory overlooking the production area where staff will provide training and education seminars to area coffee roasters.
Sunbury has applied for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant from the state for Oakes to purchase a machine that will produce organic, compostable K-cups.
Wolf toured the plant with Oakes, Culver, state Sen. John Gordner and other elected officials. Wolf said he was impressed with the operations.
"This is truly remarkable and we are so happy to be able to help out," he said.
Oakes continues to purchase coffee roasters which will be added to the three roasters he operates now. Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC is the number one selling K-Cup on Amazon, according to the Amazon website.
Oakes recently appeared before City Council to thank them for putting faith in his company.
"He (Oakes) is doing such a great job and we are so happy and proud to have him here in the city," Councilman Jim Eister said. "We are excited to see just how this business will grow."
Oakes employs 43 people and with the addition of the new machine, he expects at least 40 more jobs to be created, he said.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich introduced Wolf, saying he was pleased the governor visited the city and was thrilled for Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC.
"We are proud to have them in the city," he said.
Gordner said Oakes has done a great job in growing the business.
"This is more wonderful news for the city and for the Oakes family," he said. "We used to go out and try to bring people in from outside the state for economic development and now we see that encouraging our local entrepreneurs is exactly what we need to do. This is a prime example and I am so proud of all the great things happening here."
Oakes thanked Wolf and the local leaders for attending the event.
"I have to thank my staff for being the backbone of this," he said. "I am Sunbury grown and I am happy to be able to be here in the city in which I grew up."
Councilman Josh Brosious said he was thrilled for Oakes and the city.
"This is another success story for us," he said. "It was great to see Gov. Wolf in Sunbury and him acknowledging Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC's dedication to Sunbury and the economic development of the region."