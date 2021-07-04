The recent Spotlight Pa. article about the state lawmaker billing taxpayers $1.8 million for expenses is just the tip of the iceberg. I worked in a state facility for 25 years, and saw an amazing amount of taxpayer money wasted.
One example of this waste is the renovation of a building. Over several years, all the windows were replaced, the plumbing and electrical systems were redone, the roof membrane was replaced, walls were repaired, and the interior was repainted. After all this, the building was only used for about three years, then closed.
After an expenditure reaching into the millions, this building has sat unused and deteriorating for years.
The state has used the turnpike as a cash cow to fund highway projects for years. Now the most expensive toll road per mile on the planet, with no solution in sight.
As wasteful as state government is, federal government is worse. Now the Democrats in federal government want to spend 6 trillion tax dollars on dubious programs. If less than 40 percent of that pork is wasted, I will be shocked.
Our president has agreed to a bipartisan infrastructure plan, then is holding it hostage unless this ridiculous push to put millions more on the dole is passed along with it. He ran as a centrist, and he lied! He is caving to the people who want to destroy capitalism and put massive government control in place. This is a grave mistake that will destroy our country.
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam