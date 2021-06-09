SHAMOKIN — Former U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta, now a Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate, will meet with constituents at Brewser’s SportsGrille at noon Wednesday.
Barletta told The Daily Item on Tuesday he will hold a meet-and-greet at the Coal Township restaurant, at 839 W. Water St., in Coal Township, and then will meet more Valley residents at Postage Plus, at 52 S. Market St., in Shamokin, at 2 p.m.
“I am very excited to be back in the area,” Barletta said. “It will be great to see everyone. I am looking forward to it.”
Barletta, a former four-term congressman, who announced his bid for governor last month is one of six candidates who have already announced.
A state senator from Southcentral Pennsylvania said Tuesday that he is forming an exploratory committee to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, announced he will also form an exploratory committee to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
Martin is a second-term senator and former county commissioner who hails from a Republican-leaning district and chairs the Education Committee.
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey, Former Corry Mayor Jason Monn and Dr. Nche Zama, a cardiothoracic surgeon, from East Stroudsburg have also announced campaigns.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA