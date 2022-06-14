MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Chief Probation Officer Bo Trawitz has been nominated by Governor Tom Wolf to fill a vacant magisterial district judge position, state Sen. John R. Gordner announced today.
“I believe that Bo has the skills to be an excellent magisterial district judge and I was very supportive of his candidacy for this position,” Gordner said. “I am pleased that Governor Tom Wolf also recognized Bo’s excellent qualifications in nominating him to fill the vacancy.”
The vacancy in Magisterial District 17-3-04 occurred when former District Judge Lori Hackenberg was elected as judge in the Court of Common Pleas for Snyder and Union counties.
Trawitz was a probation officer in Mifflin County from 2004 to 2013 and has been a probation officer in Snyder County since 2013. In 2017, he became the chief probation officer for Snyder County.
Gordner noted that Trawitz is active in his community and has been a past president and coach for the Snyder County Little League and a vice president and coach for the Midd-West Elementary Wrestling Association.
Trawitz is currently enrolled in and attending a four-week certification course in Harrisburg. The program is run by the Minor Judiciary Education Board.
The nomination now heads to the Pennsylvania Senate, which has a constitutional duty to advise and consent on the governor’s nominations.