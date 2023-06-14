Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch has been nominated by Gov. Josh Shapiro for appointment to the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District of Union-Snyder County.
Following Piecuch’s win of both the Republican and Democratic nominations for the 10-year seat in the May primary — for which he was the sole candidate — President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg said she “diligently began the process of his appointment” prior to January 2024 with the aid of state Sens. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Gene Yaw.
“I’m very excited to be nominated. I’m eager to get to work,” Piecuch said Wednesday.
His confirmation hearing will be held Tuesday in Harrisburg before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The committee will make a recommendation to the full Senate for approval of Piecuch’s nomination. If approved, the governor will issue the formal appointment.
“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, but the Legislature will control the timing of that,” he said.
Snyder County Assistant District Attorney Heath Brosius was the lone candidate for the four-year district attorney position and won both nominations in May.
Piecuch said he anticipates Brosius will be appointed by Hackenberg to serve as the county’s top prosecutor once Piecuch takes the bench.
Hackenberg said Piecuch’s nomination to the bench will “provide a full complement” of jurists in Union and Snyder counties. In January, Michael H. Sholley retired after 12 years on the bench.