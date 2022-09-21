HARRISBURG — State police are now required to turn over DNA samples of missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), thanks to two state representatives, a state senator and the push of a former trooper.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, of Sunbury, and state Rep. Dave Millard, of Columbia County, Sen. Lisa Baker, and former state police corporal and current Shikellamy School District Police Chief Shawn Williams all stood with Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday in Harrisburg as he signed House Bill 930, which has been in the works for the past two years.
“This is so important to families,” Baker said. “I am happy to be part of this.”
Culver, who initiated the House Bill, said she was also thrilled to see Wolf sign the new law.
“We are very happy today that this has now become a requirement,” she said.
The bill requires missing persons DNA’ samples gathered by Pennsylvania State Police be turned over to NamUS, a nationwide clearinghouse that went online in 2008. In October, the House passed it unanimously.
NamUS, which is funded by the Department of Justice, in Washington, has expanded over the course of the last 10 years by linking with other national databases and collaborated with the FBI in 2012 to add a fingerprint unit to its search capability.
Culver spoke with NamUS officials more than two years ago about local cases, including Barbara Miller, of Sunbury, who went missing at the age of 30 in 1989 and was declared legally dead by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2002. Miller was entered into NamUS in 2017.
Culver said she was in favor of the bill after speaking with NAMUS, including Pennsylvania representative Amy Greene Jenkinson, who is a field representative for NamUS, and has hosted missing persons events in the Susquehanna Valley.
Culver said the Miller case was something she has always followed.
“Rep. Millard and I both have a cold case in our district, which is the reason we became interested in the issue,” Culver said.
Pennsylvania is only the 11th state where this new requirement is state law.
Williams and another former trooper, Cpl. Tom McAndrew, who is originally from Mount Carmel, have been part of NamUS for the past 10 years and both said they were thrilled to be in attendance to see Wolf sign the new law.
“I want to thank Rep. Culver for inviting me to this important event,” Williams said. “This is another step in the right direction and I am glad to be part of this team that got this legislation passed and now signed by the governor. This legislation is another voice for the family of victims.”
McAndrew agreed.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a long time coming.”