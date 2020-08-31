Eleven people — including five from the Valley — were charged for running significant quantities of crystal methamphetamine from Reading into Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties following a state grand jury.
According to a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro, 51-year-old Russell Kinslow, of Freeburg, was the group’s ring leader who "expanded his criminal operation while in prison," according to the AG's office.
According to the grand jury, Kinslow — an inmate at Northumberland County Prison — transported methamphetamine from 2017 until 2019 when he was arrested for selling the drug to confidential informants. While in prison, Kinslow continued his illegal activity by manufacturing fraudulent credit cards to obtain large cash advances at various Pennsylvania casinos.
“Addiction is a disease, but trafficking drugs and peddling poison in our community is crime we won’t let up on,” Shapiro said. “Today's arrests show how our efforts haven’t let up during COVID-19. With the assistance of local and state authorities, we are helping Central Pennsylvania towns stay safe by locking up dangerous drug dealers.”
The grand jury reported that Kinslow had his "accomplices to bring the fraudulent credit cards with them to the Hollywood (Grantville) and Mohegan Sun (Wilkes-Barre) casinos, obtain a large advance in 'chips,' bet a small amount to avoid suspicion, and then 'cash-out' the remaining chips when leaving the casino. Kinslow wanted his accomplices to use the cash obtained to pay for an attorney and to post bond so he could get out of jail.
“These defendants’ brought pounds upon pounds of meth to Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties,” the Attorney General said. “And thanks to targeted investigative work, we’ve shut this drug trafficking ring down.”
On his meth runs from Reading, Kinslow had several people, including codefendants Samala Wilson, Uriah Fausey, and Felicia Buck, drive him or accompany him to meet his suppliers at various locations around the Berks County city. Buck is a Beavertown resident.
Kinslow is charged with multiple counts of Possession With the Intent to Deliver, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one count of Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With Intent to Deliver, one count of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, one count of Firearms not to be Carried Without License, one count of Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, one count of Criminal Solicitation to commit Theft by Deception and one count of Criminal Solicitation to commit Unlawful Device Making Equipment.
Others Pennsylvanians charged, include:
- Monica Strocko, 40, Snyder County Prison - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.
- Kristal Mondillo, 39, Easton - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.
- Uriah Fausey, 28, Altoona - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
- Samala Wilson, 40, Muncy State Prison - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
- Jamie Ross Aughenbaugh, 32, Selinsgrove - Controlled Substance, Drug, Device & Cosmetic Act violations, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver, Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
- Felicia Buck, 31, Beavertown - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
- Renee Herbster, 33, Palmyra - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
- Ronald Boney, 67, Mifflinburg - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
- Jadrick Haines - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
- Daniel Zeigler, 40, Cogan Station - Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With the Intent to Deliver.
District Judge Lori Hackenberg, Middleburg, is processing the defendants. Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman is prosecuting the case.