SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Grand Marshals’ reception is Thursday and committee members hope to have a packed house for people to meet and greet guests state Rep. Lynda Culver and state Sen. John Gordner.
Culver and Gordner were chosen by the committee to be the co-grand marshals for the 250th celebration parade for their dedication to Sunbury and its development, according to co-chair Slade Shreck.
The event on Thursday will include a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. followed by guest speaker John Moore who will talk about Sunbury’s history.
Music will be played by the Merely Players.
Business owners who have had their business in the city for as long as a 100 years and community members will also be present at the event being held at the Albright Center, on Fifth Street.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is looking forward to the event.
“We all can’t wait to celebrate the city,” Brosious said. “The committee has done an excellent job with this and they are all working hard to make this event the biggest the city has ever seen.”
The committee is still selling sponsorships, calendars featuring local artists and challenge coins, Ocker said.
Several raffles are also spread out through the city, which offers people a chance to win one of three limited-edition rifles and cash prizes.
All proceeds are to benefit the celebration being held the week of July 4.
The parade will kick things off on July 4 followed by the festival starting on July 5 and run through July 9 to coincide with Sunbury Celebration. The week will end with a fireworks display on July 9.
Food and craft vendors will be spread out at the Riverfront and Cameron Park, according to chairperson Jody Ocker.
A 60-foot high Ferris wheel will also be placed on Market Street for people to enjoy, Ocker said.
Tickets for the grand marshals’ reception are $45 and still available by calling the City Clerk’s office at 570-286-7820.