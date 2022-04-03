MIFFLINBURG — The grandchildren of the late Tod Steese threw the opening pitch for the first Mifflinburg Area High School home baseball game on Saturday.
Brothers 7-year-old Braxton Allen and 3-year-old Beau Allen, and their cousin Carter Steese, 4, stepped onto the field near the Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School and let the balls fly toward home plant. Each boy was wearing a jersey with their grandfather’s name, Tod “Cleever” Steese and his number, 99.
“I’m filled with gratitude and feel very blessed that the community keeps us involved in everything my dad was involved in,” said Bethanie Allen, Braxton and Beau’ mother. “He would be elated (to see his grandchildren here).”
Tod Steese, a coach with Mifflinburg Area Wildcats, was 61 when he died on Dec. 12. Raised in Mifflinburg, Steese was not only involved with the baseball team, but was also a volunteer with the ambulance and Mifflinburg Hose Company services, a member of the Mifflinburg Borough Council and a PIAA basketball official for 30 years.
Bethanie Allen said the boys loved their “Pap Cleever.”
“If their Pap loved baseball, they loved baseball,” she said.
Braxton said, “I’m excited to do this for Pap.”
Game Manager Danielle Dressler said Mifflinburg lost a valued member of the community when Tod Steese passed away unexpectedly.
“Tod ‘Cleever’ Steese wore many hats,” said Dressler. “Son, father, grandfather, firefighter, sports official, mentor and friend. Cleever dedicated many years to the Mifflinburg Wildcats baseball team. It will certainly never be the same without him. He was not only their coach, but their friend and their biggest supporter.”
Above all, said Dressler, he was a mentor.
“Cleever was extremely proud of his son, his daughter and his three beautiful grandsons,” said Dressler. “We know he is here watching today and cheering us on. The team has dedicated to keeping Cleever’s spirt alive today, not only on the field but off the field.”
Dressler said Steese is missed and he is loved.