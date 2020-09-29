Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville has 55 active cases of coronavirus among residents and employees, according to a letter posted to the company's website today.
There are 36 active resident cases and 19 active employee cases, the letter said. Additionally, six employees and six residents have had a new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
"Grandview Nursing and Rehab has been working diligently to follow the infection controls processes outlined by the federal and state governments related to COVID-19," said Administrator Bob Druckenmiller in the letter. "In spite of our best efforts, the facility has incurred several cases of the disease, both symptomatic and asymptomatic."
The company also reported one non-active case in an employee.