SUNBURY — The application period for the Community Conservation Partnership Grant Program distributed by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is now open, according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27).
Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants can fund planning, acquisition and development of public parks; recreation areas; motorized and non-motorized trails; river conservation and access; conservation of open space; grants also support regional and statewide partnerships that build capacity to better develop and manage resources.
Eligible entities include counties, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, State Heritage areas and certain land trusts.
Grant applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 14. Applications and other useful information can be found by going to www.dcnr.pa.gov and clicking on the grants link.