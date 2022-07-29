TREVORTON — Zerbe Township and Northumberland County are seeking grant funding for a $1.2 million road reconstruction project around Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the township is applying for a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) Grant to reconstruct Fifth, Sixth and Coal streets around the elementary school. The grant has the potential to fund the entire project if Zerbe Township is awarded the full amount.
”The project is anticipated to restore several vital streets that surround the Line Mountain Elementary School, located at the center of Trevorton (Zerbe Township),” said Skavery. “These areas have an abundance of cracks, potholes, debris and faded crosswalks.”
The most noticeable damages are located at the intersections of Route 225 and Fifth Street as well as Route 225 and Sixth Street, said Skavery.
”These intersections are at the base of a hill and have been subject to age, the elements, and regular use,” he said. “Being located on a hill, runoff regularly occurs and often accumulates debris at the bottom. In addition, there are no visible crosswalks, pedestrian signage, or current ADA amenities, posing a danger to students and residents.”
Skavery attended the Line Mountain School Board meeting on Tuesday at the behest of Zerbe Township to see if the district would be open to providing financial support for the project. The grant does not require a match for municipalities. However, having a financial contribution of any kind, especially from third parties, makes the application more favorable, said Skavery.
Solicitor Tony Michetti advised the district not to get involved in municipal projects, but the district still supports the project. Superintendent Dave Campbell submitted a letter of support for the grant application.
”Our elementary school is located in the village of Trevorton, Zerbe Township,” Campbell wrote. “The rural setting places us in a low-income area, with a limited tax base. Anticipated grant funds will help repair the streets and streetscape surrounding the school for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Fifth Street is located directly in line with the area where cars, vans and ADA-accessible vehicles park to enter the facility, Campbell said.
”Ensuring that students and staff have proper accessibility to the facility is a top priority, especially for differently abled students,” said Campbell. “Given the condition of the street, tripping and falling are typical concerns for staff and parents.”
Coal Street also suffers from deterioration, said Campbell.
”The block is a parking space for parent volunteers and visitors for special events,” he said. “Uneven surfaces are creating a safety issue for community members to park. In addition, the current condition of the street allows rainwater to run into the playground, which erodes the mulch base.”
Sixth Street is typically used for morning and afternoon parent pick up and drop off, he said.
”Approximately 60 students are picked up or dropped off along Sixth Street, resulting in an increased traffic flow,” said Campbell. “Much like Fifth Street, tripping and falling are concerns.”
Grant applications are due July 31, said Skavery.
”Per my experience with this type of grant, we likely will not hear back until December,” said Skavery. “It depends on the review from CFA. The project is anticipated to take 32 months, but that is subject to change.