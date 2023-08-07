SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center will receive up to $60,000 in public funds for its summer camp and after-school drop-in program if Selinsgrove borough officials are able to verify receipts provided by the nonprofit organization.
At the request of REC President Kelly Feiler during Monday's public council meeting, the seven elected officials voted to act on her request for the funds from the Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund to cover some expenses of the programs.
Council Vice President Bobbie Owens said some of the receipts provided by Feiler in the grant application are not reimbursable and don't qualify for the grant.
Council member Erik Viker made the motion to provide up to $30,000 for each program if Feiler is able to provide receipts that show legitimate reimbursable expenses.
"Let's make it easier and not harder," he said.
When a question arose about who would decide which receipts are appropriate to be covered by the trust, Viker suggested borough solicitor Robert Cravitz could review the receipts approved by staff to determine if they are legal expenses under the terms of the trust.
"If we have to pay lawyer's fees, so be it," Viker said.
Council voted 5-2 to release up to $30,000 for the REC's drop-in program based on proof of expenses, with Viker, council President Richard Mease, Scott Frost, Sara Maul and Mary Bannon approving it. Voting no were Owens and Shane Hendricks.
The REC will also receive up to $30,000 for its summer camp program. Voting against the funds being released were Owens, Hendricks and Frost.
"I still have a ton of questions about the summer program, such as the (number) of kids that attend," said Frost, who said he expects the REC will receive far less than the $30,000 requested for the camp program. "Most of the summer camp receipts that were given to us don't qualify for reimbursement."
The votes came after months of debate between members of the REC and the council over funding from the Gelnett Trust. Amid the ongoing controversy, council members Marvin Rudnitsky, Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich resigned in April. Rudnitsky is Feiler's father and now serves as chairman of the REC board.