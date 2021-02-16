MILTON — The Resident Subsistence Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit residents in Milton and is funded with a $43,465 Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV).
The grants can be used to pay utility payments to prevent the cutoff of service and rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction. Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.
Applications will be accepted beginning Feb. 22. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis and ends when the funds are spent.
The Salvation Army will provide the grants to Milton residents, as allocated by the Borough of Milton. The Salvation Army is managing the program on behalf of the borough. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.
For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Milton residents may contact Valerie Harris at 570-742-4231 or email Valerie.Harris@USE.SalvationArmy.org.