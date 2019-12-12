SELINSGROVE — Summit Early Learning is opening a second maker space in the Selinsgrove Intermediate School with the aid of a $47,000 PPL Foundation grant.
A year after opening a maker space at 139 Hospital Drive in Lewisburg, the nonprofit has received funding for a second maker space to educate children of all ages.
"Out of more than 30 applications, we awarded two," said Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director. Summit's success in Lewisburg offering educational services ranging from pre-K to STEM concepts helped the nonprofit's chances, she said.
The grant will pay for equipment and supplies and Summit will be able to sustain the space at the Intermediate School with educators, said Mary Bannon, a Summit outreach development specialist. A maker space is as in a place where people get together with the purpose of working collaboratively.
"We have the knowledge and expertise and can really reach so many students here," she said.
Students Quinn Stanford and Skye Ritter are looking forward to working in the new space when it opens in January.
"There are a lot of fun activities," said Stanford, a seventh-grader who has visited the Lewisburg maker space and will be working with younger students as a youth leader.
Intermediate School Principal Matt Conrad said it's important for schools and agencies to partner in these types of educational opportunities.
"These are critical thinking skills," he said.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Chad Cohrs said having a maker space on campus is an opportunity for the district to expose students to STEM education and expand staff development.
"It's a golden opportunity," he said.